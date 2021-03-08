Police: Driver dead, 7-year-old injured in Haverhill rollover crash

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a rollover crash in Haverhill early Saturday morning that left a 32-year-old dead and a 7-year-old passenger injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 495 northbound around 12:15 a.m. determined that a 2006 Chrysler van driven by Loida Payero, of Newburyport, had rolled over, according to police.

Payero was pronounced dead at the scene. The child passenger was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

