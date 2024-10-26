WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police are investigating a deadly accident involving a driver who crashed into the Agawam River, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of an overturned car in the river around 9:05 a.m. found the vehicle off Route 25 at mile marker 3.2, according to police.

A dive team was called to the scene and they determined a person was dead in the vehicle.

The person’s body was turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Their name has not been released.

