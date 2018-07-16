Police: Driver ejected from car in Woburn after leading Burlington officer on wild chase

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An early Monday morning police chase in Burlington ended with a rollover crash in Woburn that left the driver and multiple miniature alcohol bottles ejected from the vehicle, Burlington police said.

A Burlington officer observing a car being driven erratically on Middlesex Turnpike with multiple taillights out at 2:05 a.m. tried to make a traffic stop, according to police.

The driver was allegedly operating at a very low rate of speed but suddenly sped up to speeds of 95 mph and swerved on the roadway before going onto the Interstate 95 northbound ramp and proceeding down the highway.

The driver refused to stop and exited the highway at exit 34 onto Winn Street, according to police. He then suddenly turned around and drove back up the ramp going the wrong way and nearly striking the police cruiser, authorities added.

The car reportedly continued the wrong way down I-95 before jumping an on-ramp median and proceeding back north.

The driver attempted to exit the highway again at exit 35 at Route 38 but lost control, causing the car to roll over and crash at the bottom of the highway ramp, police said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers found several miniature bottles of alcohol ejected from the car, according to police.

He is being identified as a 24-year-old from Uganda; however, police say multiple forms of conflicting identification were found at the scene and in the vehicle, so he has not been positively identified at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by Burlington police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)