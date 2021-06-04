ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver who fell asleep behind the wheel is being blamed for a violent crash at a New Hampshire toll booth plaza early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at the Rochester Toll Plaza around 4 a.m. found a 2006 Toyota Tundra that had slammed into the concrete abutment in lane 2, sending the vehicle airborne and into an unoccupied toll booth, according to state police.

The driver, Austin Koontz, 39, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was uninjured.

The tool booth and equipment have since been replaced.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)