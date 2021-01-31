Police: Driver facing charges after attacking trooper who pulled him over

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after police say he violently attacked and at one point choked a state trooper who pulled him over on Saturday morning in Randolph.

A trooper responding to a purple Dodge Charger traveling 81 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone on Route 93 southbound just before 2:30 a.m. followed him onto Route 24 southbound where he continued travelling at a high speed, police said.

After activating his lights and pulling the Charger over, police said the trooper determined that the driver had a suspended license.

The driver, Devin Fuller, 29, refused to step out of the vehicle and repeatedly looked down at his center console when the state trooper engaged him, police said.

The trooper attempted to take hold of Fuller’s arm when the suspect punched the trooper in the face and reached toward his center console, officials said.

The Trooper pulled Fuller out of his vehicle, in fear that he was reaching for a weapon in his center console, police said. The two got into an altercation in the breakdown lane.

Fuller allegedly continued striking the trooper repeatedly before tackling him to the ground and driving his face into the pavement, police said.

As the Trooper got back onto his feet, police said the suspect grabbed him with both arms and drove him 15-20 feet into and across two travel lanes toward oncoming traffic. A driver had to change lanes to avoid hitting the trooper, police said.

Both the trooper and the suspect fell to the ground and continued fighting. At that time Fuller allegedly pulled at the trooper’s duty belt and reached for his service weapon. The trooper put both hands on his gun to prevent the suspect from gaining control of it, police said.

An off-duty trooper travelling on Route 24 saw what was happening and pulled over to help his fellow trooper, according to police. Fuller tried fleeing the scene by driving in reverse in the wrong direction, police said. He then put the car back into forward gear and pulled across two travel lanes and fled down Route 24 southbound at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The trooper returned to his cruiser to pursue Fuller and followed him to an industrial park in Stoughton, police said. At that time other troopers responded to assist, including an MSP K9 unit and the off-duty Trooper who had pulled over to help at the site of the assault.

Local police also responded to assist and found the abandoned Charger in the rear of the industrial area.

The MSP K9 unit and the trooper who had been assaulted attempted to find the suspect in a wooded area. At that time, police said Fuller was located by local police on Page Street behind a Hampton Inn & Suites.

Fuller declined medical attention and was booked at the State Police-Foxboro Barracks.

He is being charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and failure to stop for police.

Additionally, he is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, operating after license suspension, speeding and disturbing the peace.

Police said drugs and plastic bags were discovered in his vehicle, so Fuller is also being charged with possession of a Class D narcotic with intent to distribute and possession of a Class C narcotic with intent to distribute.

He has been ordered held on $50,000 cash bail and is staying at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford pending an arraignment in Stoughton District Court on Monday.

The trooper involved was taken to Milton Hospital, where he was treated for contusions and lacerations to his head and upper body and a lower body injury, police said.

