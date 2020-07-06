Police: Driver facing charges after truck fleeing officers slammed into pole in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is facing charges and another is in the hospital after they drove a stolen pickup truck into a light pole in Roxbury while fleeing from police early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers attempting to stop a stolen Ford F250 around 2 a.m. began pursuing the vehicle after it failed to stop, according to Boston police.

They terminated the pursuit and shortly after found the pickup truck had crashed into a light pole in the area of Warren Street and MLK Boulevard.

Surveillance video of the crash showed the pickup truck going up in flames as the driver quickly got out of the vehicle.

Officers removed another occupant from the truck and transported them to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was evaluated for minor injuries, treated and released, police said.

He was booked on numerous motor vehicle-related charges and is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court at a later date.

No additional information has been released.

