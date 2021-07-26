READING, MASS. (WHDH) - An impaired driver who fled the scene of a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Reading early Sunday morning has been summonsed to court, authorities said.

The driver, identified as a 22-year-old Peabody man, is facing charges of operating under the influence and failure to use care in connection with the crash, according to state police.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-95 northbound just north of Interstate 93 after 1 a.m. found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames, state police said.

The driver, identified as a 50-year-old from Peabody, and their passenger, identified as a 50-year-old from Bristol, New Hampshire, were transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where their current conditions have not been released.

A second vehicle had fled the scene of the crash but was found, along with its operator, on Route 28 in Stoneham, state police said.

The driver was also taken to the same hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

