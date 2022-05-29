NORTHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after nine people were injured, two critically, when a car pulling a trailer crashed into multiple motorcyclists in Northfield Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 10 found a car towing a trailer had crashed into a group of motorcyclists from Connecticut, officials said.

Eight people were hospitalized and two are in critical condition at UMass Worcester, officials said. The driver was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while under the influence causing serious bodily injury, OUI drugs, driving to endanger, driving without a license and two counts of child endangerment.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)