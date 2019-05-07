Police: Driver falls asleep, slams into utility pole in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police say a driver escaped serious injury Monday when they fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into a utility pole.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 151 between Sam Turner Road and Falmouth Woods Road found a damaged sedan.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver fell asleep, struck a utility pole, and spin 180 degrees.

The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital with minor injuries.

