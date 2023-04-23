TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 46-year-old New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he was impaired behind the wheel when he fled a traffic stop and crashed into a home in Townsend on Saturday.

An officer who tried to stop a speeding driver in a Buick Encore, later identified as Dennis Legere, of Mason, New Hampshire, around 5 a.m. said the driver sped away and later crashed into a home at 14 Elm St., according to police.

Images from the scene showed fire crews repairing damage to the home.

Legere was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash before being released to police.

He was arrested on several charges and it was determined he was wanted by Leominster Police on unrelated charges.

