ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Newport woman fleeing a traffic stop dragged a police officer with her vehicle about 50 feet (15 meters) on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont State Police said.

Vermont State Police Sgt. Matthew Tarricone had pulled the woman over for minor motor vehicle infractions Wednesday night. After stopping on Interstate 91, she drove away and dragged Tarricone at about 20 mph before he was able to break free from the vehicle, police said.

He received minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises and declined medical attention, police said.

After fleeing the stop, the woman failed to yield to troopers’ blue lights and sirens and drove at high speeds, passing several vehicles and weaving through traffic from the interstate to Vermont Route 122 to Vermont 114, police said. Troopers lost sight of the vehicle in the village of Burke.

A judge issued a warrant for the driver. She faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to elude and gross negligent operation.

