Police: Driver flees after hitting pedestrian on Mass. Ave.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Massachusetts Avenue.

The incident happened just after midnight by the entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

According to police, the driver took off after hitting the man.

The man was possibly hit by a dump truck or a garbage truck.

Officers had a garbage truck pulled over on the Mass. Pike near the Weston line. It is unclear if these two incidents are related.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

