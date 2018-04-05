Police: Driver flees after striking officer in Templeton

(TEMPLETON, MA (WHDH) — Authorities say they are searching for a driver who struck a police officer Thursday morning in Templeton and fled.

The officer was working a detail when he was struck just before 9 a.m. on State Road near Crotty Avenue.

A black sedan with a broken passenger-side mirror was spotted fleeing the scene. Police say witnesses stopped to assist the officer, who was left in the roadway.

The officer was not seriously hurt and was evaluated by Templeton EMS.

Authorities say the suspect was described by witnesses is a young woman. She was said to be driving towards Baldwinville.

Anyone with information on the suspected hit-and-run driver is asked to call the police.

