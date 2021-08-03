TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene and crashing into another car in Taunton Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports that an erratic driver struck a pedestrian on Main Street found a 58-year-old Taunton woman suffering from serious injuries, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries, according to police.

After striking the woman, the driver allegedly drove away and crashed his Chevrolet SUV into a car on Summer Street. The SUV rolled over and the driver, a 42-year-old Taunton man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other information was immediately released. The crashes are under investigation.

