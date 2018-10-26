Police: Driver flees stolen van, arrested after foot chase in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he fled a stolen van during a traffic stop and led an officer on a brief foot chase.

An officer who stopped a stolen van in the area of Spruce and Wilson streets about 12:55 a.m. engaged in a foot pursuit when the driver and passenger jumped out of the vehicle and fled, according to Manchester police.

The driver, Antonio Clough, 35, was arrested in the area of 397 Central St. on charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and driving after a suspension or revocation. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

