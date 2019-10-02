WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a single-car rollover that left the driver unconscious and his passenger shaken up in Worcester late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the crash near Strands Ski Shop on West Boylston Drive around 11:45 p.m. found the male driver and the female passenger lying outside of the car, which was upside down, Worcester police said.

Paramedics transported them to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling south on West Boylston Drive when the driver lost control in the left lane, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and flip onto its roof, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing but police say speed was a factor in the crash.

