Police: Driver gets out of car on Mass Pike, jumps on school bus

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - A man driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike Tuesday stopped in front of a school bus, got out of his vehicle and jumped on the hood of the bus, state police said.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway near exit 16 in Newton. While banging on the hood, the man began yelling at the driver, according to police.

No students were on board the bus at the time. The bus driver was able to eventually leave the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)