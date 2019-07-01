LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver hit at least 11 parked cars in Lynn early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Ocean Street found significant damage to the side of some of the cars involved.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

Tow trucks were called to the scene to take away the damaged cars.

