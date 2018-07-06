Police: Driver hits cruiser during wild chase in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing assault charges after hitting a police cruiser while leading officers on a wild car chase through Brockton Thursday.

A detective who spotted a gray minivan speeding on Lisa Drive about 6:10 p.m. attempted to pull the vehicle over but police say the driver sped away down a dead end street, hit an unmarked police cruiser, slammed into a tree, and nearly hit another police cruiser head-on, according to a release issued Friday.

When the van was later located at the intersection of Hovendon Avenue and North Quincy Street, witnesses told officers the van had just blown through a stop sign, hit another car, and the driver ran into a nearby backyard.

During a search of the area, Edgar Gomez, 22, was found hiding in a shed on Kevin Road and arrested on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

