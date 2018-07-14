Police: Driver hits, injures 91-year-old man in mobility scooter in Rochester NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Rochester woman is facing an investigation after police say she hit and injured a 91-year-old man while he was crossing the street on his mobility scooter Saturday afternoon.

Donna Barden, 57, of Rochester was driving a 1998 Toyota Rav-4 when she allegedly struck Edwin Lowell’s mobility scooter as he was crossing North Main street around noon, according to a press release issued by Rochester police.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found Lowell’s scooter lying across the street.

The victim was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Although Lowell was in the crosswalk at the time of the collision, the accident is under investigation to determine whether Barden had enough time to stop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joseph Oswalt at 603-330-7128

