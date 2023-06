BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a driver in an SUV slammed into the back of an MBTA bus outside Kenmore Station on Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene.

The 2015 Honda hit the back of the bus around 5:30 a.m. and there were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

6/27 530AM a 2015 Honda slammed into the back of an #MBTA bus outside of Kenmore Station. The vehicle operator fled the scene. No injuries were reported. TPD to conduct a follow up an investigation. Honda towed from scene & the bus was driven away. pic.twitter.com/2RIBWVYpjS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 27, 2023

