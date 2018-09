RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital following a major crash in Randolph Monday morning.

A car slammed into a pole before 8 a.m., leaving the driver with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The windshield of the car sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

