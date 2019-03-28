Police: Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing car into pole

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital following a major crash in Billerica Thursday.

The driver, whose name has not been released was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries after he drove his car into a pole on Pollard Street, police say.

The street is temporarily closed to traffic while the scene is secured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)