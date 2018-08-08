BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dangerous drive in Bourne last Friday nearly resulted in multiple crashes.

A concerned citizen filmed a driver they saw swerving back and forth between lanes on Route 3.

They called 911 to alert officials about the driver, who was believed to be impaired on prescription medication, police said.

Officers arrived on scene and stopped them from going any further.

Police are urging people not to drive impaired, adding that it “puts your life and the lives of everyone else on the road at risk.”

