Police: Driver in city truck hits pedestrian, crashes into restaurant in Chinatown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver in a city vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday morning before crashing into a restaurant in Chinatown, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Washington and Kneeland streets just after 10 a.m. found one person suffering from injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. They are expected to recover.

The person hit by this truck in Chinatown is expected to be okay #7News pic.twitter.com/xk8auuxKF3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 7, 2019

A preliminary investigation indicates a Boston Transportation Department truck veered off the road, hit a person walking on the sidewalk, and then careened into the front of Liuyishou Hotpot, police said.

The driver of the truck is said to be doing OK.

Inspectional service crews have been called to the scene to assess damage to the restaurant.

The truck has since been towed away from the scene.

The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.

