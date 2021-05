ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police stopped a driver in a Corvette who was caught going 150 mph on Route 16 in Rochester late Thursday night.

The driver was arrested and charged with operating after a suspension and reckless operation.

