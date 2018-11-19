Police: Driver in crash that killed 20-year-old Stoughton woman was drunk, stoned

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holbrook man was high and drunk behind the wheel when the car he was driving veered off the road and slammed through the roof of a house in Holbrook last week, killing a 20-year-old passenger, police said.

Hector DeJesus, 20, was arrested at his home Monday by officers investigating the wild crash that left Nicole Ricci dead, Holbrook police said. He is facing charges including manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana) causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and malicious destruction of property valued over $1,200.

Officers responding to the area of Abington Avenue about 4:30 a.m. found a car that was lodged in the roof of a home, police said. An investigation determined DeJesus was traveling westbound on Route 139 at more than 100 mph when he sideswiped a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

Ricci was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

DeJesus was ejected from the vehicle and hospitalized with serious injuries.

No one in the home was injured.

DeJesus is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

