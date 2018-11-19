Police: Driver in Holbrook crash that killed girlfriend was drunk, stoned, going 130 mph

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of being high and drunk behind the wheel when the car he was driving at more than 100 mph veered off the road and slammed through the roof of a house in Holbrook last week, killing his 20-year-old girlfriend, has been ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Hector DeJesus, 20, was arrested at his home Monday by officers investigating the wild crash that left his girlfriend, Nicole Ricci, dead, prosecutors said.

He was later arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana) causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and malicious destruction of property valued over $1,200.

Officers responding to the area of Abington Avenue about 4:30 a.m. found a car that was lodged in the roof of a home, police said. An investigation determined DeJesus was traveling westbound on Route 139 at 130 mph when he sideswiped a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

Ricci was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

DeJesus was ejected from the vehicle and hospitalized with serious injuries.

No one in the home was injured.

