Police: Driver injured after vehicle hit by falling concrete on I-95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a report of a vehicle struck by falling debris on Interstate 95 northbound in Boxford.

The vehicle was struck by a piece of falling concrete that damaged the windshield and left the driver with minor injuries, according to state police. The incident occurred just prior to Exit 53.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is responding to the scene.

It’s unclear where the concrete came from.

No additional information was immediately released.

