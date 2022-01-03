DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been taken into custody after fleeing from police following a multi-vehicle crash that left three others injured in Duxbury late Sunday night, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a multi-car crash on Route 3 northbound in the area of Route 14 just before 10:30 p.m. found one person suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

One driver involved allegedly fled on foot into an adjacent wooded area.

Patrol units, a K-9 unit, and an Air Wing helicopter were deployed to search for the suspect, who was located by Scituate police around 11:40 p.m., state police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was transported to South Shore Hospital for an evaluation of injuries.

Police say this suspect allegedly caused the crash.

Two other motorists were also transported to South Shore Hospital, including the person who sustained serious injuries. That person remains in critical condition.

An additional motorist was transported to Beth-Israel Plymouth Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

