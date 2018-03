PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) – Officials responded to a wreck on the road in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The car rolled over late Sunday night on Lafayette Road.

Police say the driver was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

