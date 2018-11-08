Police: Driver jumps from highway following rollover crash in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver whose car rolled over on Interstate 93 in Somerville early Thursday morning jumped from the highway following the crash, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 28 for a report of a crash around 1 a.m. found a vehicle that had flipped over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver was taken into custody a short while later on a road below the highway and transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name.

No additional details were immediately available.

