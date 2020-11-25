BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jamaica Plain man is facing charges after police say he kept officers from responding to an emergency call by blocking the roadway with his car on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a domestic violence incident in the North End around 1:30 p.m. were driving on Salem Street with their lights and sirens activated when they came to a complete stop due to a parked car blocking the entire roadway, according to Boston police.

They used the cruiser’s air horn in an effort to get the attention of the driver to no avail.

A short time later, a man, identified as Alex Estremera-Munoz, 30, exited 65 Salem St. carrying a food order, police said.

He allegedly saw the cruiser with its lights and siren still on as he walked in what police called an unhurried manner to the car blocking the street.

“The male proceeded to slowly place the food order onto the passenger’s seat, start the vehicle, and subsequently idle in the middle of the street with no sense of exigency,” Boston police wrote in a press release.

Estremera-Munoz then drove his vehicle exceptionally slow, while making no effort to pull to the side of the road to allow the officers to proceed to the domestic violence call, police continued.

The officers made the decision to stop the vehicle and issue a citation to Estremera-Munoz, but as they approached the car, Estremera-Munoz allegedly pulled back onto the road in a hurried manner.

They returned to their cruiser and followed Estremera-Munoz to the intersection of Salem Street and Wiglet Street, where they successfully stopped his car.

Estremera-Munoz refused to give his driver’s license, saying that he wanted to speak to a supervisor and that the officers had no reason to stop him, police said.

Officers reportedly told Estremera-Munoz that if he refused to provide his identity for a third time, he would be placed under arrest.

He continued to refuse to comply and with the assistance of a nearby officer working a paid detail, he was removed from the car and taken into custody, according to police.

Estremera-Munoz is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of willfully obstructing an emergency vehicle and motor vehicle operator refusing to identify.

Due to Estremera-Munoz’s alleged obstruction, an additional police unit was dispatched to the scene of the domestic dispute.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)