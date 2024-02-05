SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash in Somerset on Sunday that left a driver dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car crashing into a home on South Street around 3 a.m. found a gray Chevy Silverado that had slammed into the southeast corner of the home, according to Police Chief Todd Costa.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The Somerset Building Inspector was called to the scene and determined the home to be temporarily uninhabitable due to significant damage caused to the structure.

National Grid and Liberty Utilities were also called to the scene to assist.

The crash remains under investigation by the Somerset Police Department’s Detective Unit, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, State Police Crime Prevention and Control (CPAC) Unit, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)