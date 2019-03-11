Police: Driver killed in violent rollover crash on I-495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Medway man who became trapped in an overturned vehicle that was submerged in water off of Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Monday morning has died, state police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash with entrapment on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 21 around 5:30 a.m. found a mangled Honda Civic submerged in icy water and one person suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was extricated from the wreckage and taken to Milford Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The vehicle has since been removed from the water and towed away from the scene.

All lanes on the highway are open but video from Sky7 HD showed vehicles backed up for at least seven miles. Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Lengthy delays are expected through the morning commute.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man lost control of his vehicle before rolling over in the median and coming to a rest upside down in the water.

Collision reconstruction and crime scene units are assisting with an investigation.

Icy road conditions were reported in many areas Monday morning.

UPDATE: All lanes reopened on Rte 495 N/B, prior to x21, in #Hopkinton. Significant traffic backup remains. Operator in the crash was pronounced deceased at Milford Hospital. Details to follow later this morning. https://t.co/8aPvVLYJXt — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 11, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)