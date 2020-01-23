FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver left behind an important piece of evidence after hitting a pole with his truck before driving away in Falmouth on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to several reports of a pickup truck that struck a utility pole in the area of the East Falmouth Library learned that the driver had driven away but left his truck’s license plate against the severely damaged pole, according to Falmouth police.

An officer later found the truck, which sustained heavy front-end damage.

The driver, whose name has not been released, allegedly admitted to striking the pole but said he did not know that the impact damaged the pole.

He was cited for negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)