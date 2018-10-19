Police: Driver, passenger of vehicle involved in Reading crash had to be revived with Narcan

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers responding to a crash that shut down part of Interstate 95 in Reading on Friday had to use Narcan to revive the driver and passenger found in the vehicle that caused the accident, state police say.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 37A around 11 a.m. found a damaged SUV and sedan in the roadway.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that caused the crash were found unresponsive and had to be revived with the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, state police said.

The driver of the other car involved was uninjured.

Two travel lanes were closed as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Video from Sky7 HD showed traffic backed up for miles. Motorists should expect lengthy delays.

UPDATE: 2 occupants in the car that caused this crash were found non-responsive and not breathing from possible drug overdose. Trooper administered Narcan and revived both of them. Both transported to local hospitals. Driver of car they hit not injured. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/lfRLwhkG5J — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 19, 2018

#MATraffic Rt 95S by Exit 37A #Reading two left travel lanes closed for crash. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 19, 2018

