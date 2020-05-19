Police: Driver pulled out BB gun during road rage incident, causing car crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – A driver allegedly pulled out a BB gun during a road rage incident, prompting another driver to accelerate into an uninvolved vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday morning.

Two drivers were involved in a road rage incident in the area of Union and Merrimack streets around 8:30 a.m., police said.

The two cars went their separate ways but both pulled up at the intersection of Merrimack and Maple streets, where one of the drivers, later identified as Joseph Gilman, of Manchester, allegedly pointed a BB gun at the other driver.

The victim tried to drive away, accelerating quickly, when they accidentally hit another vehicle, police added.

“At the time, of course, the driver felt it was a real gun, it did, in fact, end up being a B gun,” Manchester Police Spokeswoman Heather Hamel said. “Either way the man was very shook up by it.”

There were no reported injuries.

Gilman dropped the BB gun and fled but officers tracked him down and placed him under arrest, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — North on a criminal threatening charge.

According to police, this is becoming an all too familiar scene.

“Don’t try to make eye contact with these people, don’t try to argue with them in any way if you see this seems to be escalating try to go on your way and get out of the situation,” Hamel cautioned.

