FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver transporting two children to a school in Fall River ran over a 6-year-old’s foot Friday, according to police.

The 38-year-old operator for Town Transportation told the Henry Lord Community School’s resource officer that she thought the two students were clear from the transportation vehicle when she ran over the 6-year-old’s foot with the right rear tire.

The child was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

