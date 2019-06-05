Police: Driver seriously injured in head-on crash with dump truck in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Wednesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash between a sedan and a dump truck on Littleton Road about 12:45 p.m. found a 2019 Toyota Corolla that had crashed into the front end of a dump truck, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney.

The 28-year-old woman was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with injuries that were considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The 45-year-old man who was driving the dump truck was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

