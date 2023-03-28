MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An 18-year-old man who was shot and wounded by a police officer had pointed what looked like a black handgun at the officer following a short vehicle chase, police in Manchester said.

Police later determined the weapon was a BB gun, Manchester police said in a news release Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition. He was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening and disobeying an officer. He was scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday and was being represented by the New Hampshire public defender’s office.

Police received multiple 911 calls late Sunday regarding a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, passing other cars, running red lights, and doing donuts in the middle of the road.

A city police officer found the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver speeded off. Following a short pursuit, an officer found the vehicle in a parking lot. The officer attempted to make contact with the driver, who pulled out the weapon and pointed it. The officer discharged his weapon, wounding the driver, police said.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office and state police are investigating the officer’s use of deadly force.

