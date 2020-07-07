Police: Driver slams through front of Rockland restaurant following parking mishap

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist slammed through the front of a restaurant in Rockland while attempting to park their vehicle on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a car into a building in the area of 200 VFW Drive around 11 a.m. found a vehicle lodged inside Vivi’s Kitchen, according to the Rockland Fire Department.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a gaping hole where the entrance to the restaurant once stood, as well as debris and shards of glass scattered all over the sidewalk.

Fire officials said the driver lost control of their vehicle while pulling into a parking space.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

