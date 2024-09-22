BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a hit-and-run in Jamaica Plain on Saturday night that left a woman hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian strike in the area of 733 Centre St. around 7 p.m. found a woman injured.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that struck her fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

