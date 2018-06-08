MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is suffering from serious injuries after crashing into a tree in Mansfield late Thursday night, police said.

Officers responding to Tremont Street found an SUV that sustained major front-end damage after hitting a tree around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the driver to Norwood Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The car was towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

