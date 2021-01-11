LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who swerved her car to avoid an animal in the roadway hit a power pole and two parked vehicles in Lynn early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Western Avenue around 4:30 a.m. found a woman suffering from minor injuries after she swerved her car around an animal before hitting a pole and two other cars, according to Lynn police.

She was treated for her injuries.

National Grid arrived at the scene to restore power back to the neighborhood.

No additional information has been released.

