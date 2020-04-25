Police: Driver threatens fellow motorist with gun in NH road rage incident

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing road rage charges after threatening a fellow driver with a gun in Durham, New Hampshire Saturday, police said.

State troopers responding to a road rage complaint in Newington at 6 a.m. were told that a person had brandished a firearm, police said. Police found the suspect’s car a short time later and determined that the incident took place on Route 4 in Durham.

Nicholas J. Lacagnina, 23, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Strafford County Superior Court on June 11.

