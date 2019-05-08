Police: Driver ticketed after young boy left alone inside transport van for nearly an hour

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River woman has been cited by police after she allegedly left a 5-year-old boy alone on a Somerset transport van for nearly an hour.

Authorities launched an investigation on Monday afternoon when the boy’s mother told police his driver left him in the van instead of dropping him off at daycare following preschool, according to the Somerset Police Department.

An initial investigation indicates that the boy was picked up by a 60-year-old Fisher Bus employee. When the boy was not dropped off at the daycare, staffers called the boy’s mother to ask about his whereabouts.

The bus company was contacted and a manager went out to the parking lot and found the boy inside the van, police said.

The driver allegedly checked some of the seats of but didn’t check all of them and never realized the boy had fallen asleep.

The boy, who was unharmed, had been left inside of the van for about 40 minutes.

He was reunited with his mother following the incident.

The driver was cited for failure to inspect a vehicle after transporting students.

