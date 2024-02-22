BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was ticketed Thursday after barreling through a red light and slamming into an MBTA bus in Boston, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a vehicle and an MBTA bus on Columbus Avenue found the vehicles damaged in the middle of the intersection, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a driver in a minivan ran a red light and struck the bus.

There were no reported injuries.

