BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was ticketed Thursday after barreling through a red light and slamming into an MBTA bus in Boston, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a vehicle and an MBTA bus on Columbus Avenue found the vehicles damaged in the middle of the intersection, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a driver in a minivan ran a red light and struck the bus.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox