Police: Driver to be charged after crashing into parked cars, injuring passenger in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident after he smashed into several cars in Roxbury Friday before fleeing the area, police said.

Surveillance video shows one car crashing into multiple parked vehicles on Shawmut Street at 10 p.m. The driver of the car ran away, leaving a passenger behind.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital and will be OK, police said.

At least four cars had to be loaded onto flatbeds and towed away. One of them belonged to Sophea Poch, who runs a shop in the area.

“[The driver] hit my car, my car over here, and my car jumped form the curb to the sidewalk,” Poch said.

Police said the driver has been identified and will be summonsed to court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury.

