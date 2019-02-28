Police: Driver trying to navigate Wellesley office park plunges into icy pond

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist who was unfamiliar with the layout of an office park in Wellesley accidentally drove off a ledge and into an icy pond Thursday morning, officials said.
Officers responding to a small pond at 45 William St. around 9 a..m. found an SUV resting nose-first in the water, according to the Wellesley Police Department.
It appears the driver was traveling through a parking garage before going down a small embankment and into the pond.
Police say they were “unable to stop in time.”
A tow truck was called to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
